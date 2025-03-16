KAL introduces new corporate identity

SINGAPORE, 17 March 2025: Korean Air introduced its new corporate identity last week, revealing a modernised version of its signature Taegeuk symbol — the first design change in 41 years.

The unveiling presentation convened at the airline’s headquarters hangar in Seoul Incheon International Airport during an exclusive event titled “Rising Night.” Approximately 1,000 guests, including employees, industry leaders and media representatives, attended the event.

Photo credit: Korean Air. Korean Air unveiled its new aircraft livery on a Boeing 787-10 aircraft, registered HL8515.

The redesigned blue Taegeuk symbol displayed prominently during the event reflects Korean Air’s heritage while embracing contemporary aesthetics. The updated logo aligns with modern and global minimalist branding trends while preserving the airline’s identity.

The accompanying logotype, “KOREAN AIR,” positioned next to the Taegeuk symbol, combines the airline’s national prestige with a refined visual identity.

Korean Air also unveiled its new aircraft livery, which adorns a Boeing 787-10 aircraft, registered HL8515, in a spectacular display at the airline’s hanger venue. The aircraft also showcased the airline’s latest Prestige Suites 2.0 cabin interiors. It entered service with the new features and livery on 12 March, operating from Seoul Incheon to Tokyo Narita.

Hanjin Group and Korean Air chair and CEO Walter Cho shared his vision for the airline’s future: “As a unified Korean Air, we are committed to more than just transportation — we aim to connect people, cultures and the world through the skies. world.”

He continued: “With the full integration of Asiana Airlines, our role as Korea’s flagship carrier has grown even more significant. We will bring together our expertise, refine our strengths and unite cultures to create an innovative, unmatched airline experience.”

This marks the first major brand update since 1984, when Korean Air introduced the Taegeuk symbol. Recognised globally, it remains a powerful representation of both the airline and the nation.