Travellers wish for sustainable paths

SINGAPORE, 17 March 2025: Digital travel platform Agoda’s 2025 Sustainable Travel Survey reveals its ranking of Asia’s most sustainability-conscious travellers.

Travellers from the Philippines earn the top spot, with 86% responding that sustainability is essential in their travel choices for 2025. Travellers from India (82%), Taiwan (80%), Malaysia (80%) and Vietnam (77%) round out the top five.

This survey, which engaged over 6,000 respondents across 11 Asian markets, spotlights the evolving landscape of sustainable travel in Asia, where authentic and purposeful tourism and off-peak travel are becoming more prominent.

The survey found that most Asian travellers (68%) consider sustainability when making their travel plans for 2025. Less than one in ten (8%) travellers overlook sustainability in their travel decisions, although less optimistically, in Hong Kong and Japan for example, where 21% and 17% of travellers, respectively, reported that sustainability was not particularly important in their travel choices.

Authentic Experiences Drive More Sustainable Choices

Asian travellers are increasingly motivated by the allure of authentic experiences and the opportunity to contribute positively to local communities. Nearly one in four respondents prioritise authentic tourism, while 22% are keen on supporting local economies when they travel. Indian travellers, in particular, are guided by personal values and beliefs, with 24% citing these as their primary motivation for more sustainable travel. This trend underscores a broader movement towards enjoyable but also meaningful and impactful travel.

Exploring Off-peak Takes Center Stage

Many travellers in Asia seek to mitigate their impact on the environment by travelling during off-peak seasons to alleviate overcrowding, a choice made by nearly a quarter of respondents. Additionally, 20% of travellers opt for accommodations with sustainability certifications, while 18% pack reusable items to reduce waste. Japanese travellers stand out for being the most committed out of all Asian travellers to reducing waste, with 25% packing reusable items like water bottles and shopping bags on a trip.

Agoda Senior Vice President Supply Andrew Smith said: “Asian travellers are increasingly seeking ways to impact the destinations they visit positively. Agoda’s Eco Deals Programme is one way we empower them to do just that. By offering great value deals on partnering properties and donating one US dollar to local conservation projects for every program booking, we are helping travellers save and contributing to the preservation of the places they love.”

Since the recent launch of the 2025 edition, Agoda’s Eco Deals programme has provided travellers with discounts of up to 15% on partner hotels across 10 Asian markets. This marks the first year that Japan and South Korea have joined the Eco Deals Campaign, providing more Asia-bound travellers the opportunity to support their favourite destinations. For every Eco Deals booking, a dollar is donated to WWF conservation projects to protect wildlife and conserve critical habitats across Asia. For more information, visit ww.agoda.com/ecodeals.