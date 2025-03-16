Oceania opens bookings for its 2027 world cruise

SINGAPORE, 17 March 2025: Oceania Cruises, a culinary and destination-focused cruise line, opened sales last week for its 2027 Around the World cruise, which will span 180 days and visit more than 100 ports across 46 countries and six continents aboard its newest ship, Vista.

Setting sail from Miami on 6 January 2027, the 1,200-guest ship will explore over 150 UNESCO World Heritage sites over six adventure-filled months.

Photo Credit: Oceania Cruises.

Guests will transit the Panama Canal, island hop through the Pacific from Hawaii to Fiji, sail along Australia’s stunning coastline, and spend more than two months in Asia before heading for Europe.

Two additional itineraries are also on sale: A 244-day Epic Global Adventure from Miami to New York and the shorter 127-day Continental Explorer sailing from Miami to Doha.

Starting at USD76,199 per person, Oceania Cruises’ 2027 Around the World sailing features an Exclusive Prestige Package packed with additional complimentary amenities, including unlimited wine, beer, and spirits or a generous shore excursion credit.

The 1,200-guest ship offers all-veranda accommodations, featuring the most spacious standard staterooms at sea at 291 square feet. Vista also boasts a staffing ratio of two crew members for every three guests, ensuring unparalleled personalised service.

(Source: Oceania Cruises)