Audio & Visual Show returns to Penang

PENANG, 17 March 2025: The highly anticipated Northern International Audio & Visual Show (NIAV) 2025 will return for its third edition from 25 to 27 April 2025 at the Setia SPICE Convention Centre, Penang.

The Northern International Audio & Visual Show 2025, organised by Gryphon Production and supported by the Penang Convention & Exhibition Bureau (PCEB), combines high-fidelity sound and state-of-the-art visual technology in one dynamic event. Approximately 50 exhibitors showcase over 125 world-class brands, showcasing the latest innovations in high-end audio and visual technology.

Photo credit: PCEB. Northern Audio & Visual Show is back: Bigger and louder than ever.

Exhibitors from Singapore, China, Lithuania, Taiwan, and Denmark will be present, while esteemed brands from the USA, Denmark, Japan, Lithuania, the UK, France, South Korea, Canada, Sweden, Italy, and Switzerland will be on display, making this a truly international showcase.

Beyond the exhibition, NIAVS 2025 will offer an engaging programme of expert-led talks, hands-on workshops, and exclusive product demonstrations, providing valuable insights into the latest industry trends and advancements. Attendees can explore groundbreaking technologies that push the boundaries of sound and visual entertainment. The event will be open to the public from 1000 to 1800, 25 to 27 April.