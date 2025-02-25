STB and MAG renew partnership

KUALA LUMPUR, 26 February 2025: Malaysia Aviation Group and the Singapore Tourism Board have renewed their strategic partnership to drive travel demand from Malaysia to Singapore.

The partnership involves joint marketing initiatives and offerings to strengthen Singapore’s appeal as a top destination for Malaysian travellers while driving tourism spending and footfall to key attractions.

MAG and STB will launch destination marketing campaigns featuring Malaysia Airlines and Firefly crew experiencing Singapore’s iconic attractions, including Gardens by the Bay, the Singapore Flyer, Resorts World Sentosa’s S.E.A. Aquarium and Universal Studios Singapore, Mandai Wildlife Reserve’s Parks, and the Museum of Ice Cream.

To celebrate the third year of this partnership, both organisations will introduce enhanced travel benefits for MAG customers, including boarding pass privileges in Singapore. These initiatives are strategically timed to capitalise on peak travel periods, including year-end holidays, school breaks, and festive seasons, ensuring greater accessibility and value for travellers. This also follows Firefly’s expansion of its Subang jet operations, with direct flights to Changi International Airport (SIN) starting 25 March 2025, providing more travel options for business and leisure travellers.

MAG Chief Commercial Officer of Airlines Dersenish Aresandiran said: “We are pleased to continue our partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board to further position Singapore as a pivotal destination within the MAG network. In this next phase, we are excited to showcase Singapore’s vibrant attractions while delivering enhanced value to our customers with tailored products and exclusive promotions”.

“STB is pleased to deepen our collaboration with MAG, our trusted airline partner, to offer differentiated promotions in Singapore. We look forward to having more visitors from Malaysia book their travel to Singapore soon, where they can explore unique experiences and discover the value our vibrant city offers,” said STB Executive Director of Southeast Asia, Terrence Voon.