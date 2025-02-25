Skyscanner DROPS fare bargains

SINGAPORE, 26 February 2025: Skyscanner offers travel savings of at least 20% when we log in to its DROPS app. It claims to drop daily deals on your screen for a collection of flights from a nearby airport. Prices must have dropped by at least 20% that day (compared to the last seven days).

Skyscanner says it is “relentlessly on the hunt for DROPS in fares worldwide, ensuring travellers can tap bargains for flights from their nearest airport.

Skyscanner’s data gurus have crunched the numbers to share their top DROPS insights (based on all DROPS served up to Singapore travellers in January 2025).

Wednesday was the most popular DROPS day.

Helping Singapore travellers get past hump day, Skyscanner has highlighted the most DROPS on Wednesdays this January*.

Early birds catch the most DROPS

38% of all DROPS were published before the workday even started (pre-0900) in January**

Bangkok tops the most dropped destinations list

Short-haul city breaks and cultural hotspots are the top spots for having the most DROPS in January**.

Top 10 destinations with bargain fare deals

TOKYO ranks No1 for the biggest dropped destination

The average saving from DROPS in January was USD214**

but Tokyo took the crown for the biggest average savings (based on all destinations from Singapore with a minimum of 100

DROPS in January 2025).

Ranking destination average savings from DROPS

*Data based on all DROPS published between 1 – 28 January 2025 from Singapore.

**Data based on all DROPS published between 1 – 31 January 2025 from Singapore.