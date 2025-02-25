AirAsia X will declare internal targets

SEPANG, 26 February 2025: AirAsia X reinforces its commitment to transparency and accountability by introducing internal targets as part of its financial disclosures.

The initiative should clarify the company’s financial performance better, aligning with Bursa Malaysia’s regulatory framework to support informed decision-making among investors and stakeholders.

Photo credit: AirAsia X.

The introduction of internal targets reflects AAX’s drive to elevate corporate governance standards by providing clear guidance to the investment community on its financial performance and value-creation strengths. The company aims to facilitate a more accurate assessment of its market position and growth potential by enhancing visibility into revenue, EBITDA, and other key financial metrics.

Under the new structure, AAX’s consolidated financial guidance will outline revenue performance, EBITDA, and non-margin metrics.

AirAsia X Chairman Dato Fam Lee Ee said: “Setting clear financial targets is a critical step in ensuring transparency, accountability, and sustainable growth. Given the scale of our multi-country operations, these targets will serve as our true north, keeping us focused on creating long-term value for our shareholders and broader stakeholders.”

AAX will share internal targets alongside each quarterly financial report, starting with its Q42024 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results disclosure.

However, the airline emphasised that the internal targets were solely management aspirations and did not constitute financial estimates, forecasts, or projections under Bursa Malaysia’s financial forecasting and disclosure standards.