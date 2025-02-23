Michelin Guide arrives in Manila 2026

MANILA, 24 February 2025: The Michelin Guide has arrived in the Philippines, setting its sights on Manila and its neighbouring localities plus Cebu, for its highly anticipated 2026 debut.

Last week, Michelin Guide confirmed its inspectors were already exploring the country’s vibrant dining scene, starting with bustling Metro Manila plus the capital’s environs, including Pampanga, Tagaytay, and Cavite.

Photo credit Philippines Department of Tourism.

“In Manila, we see young, talented chefs redefining Filipino cuisine with fresh perspectives, while Cebu, as a leading tourist destination, offers an impressive range of dining experiences with world-class hospitality,” the Michelin Guide publishers said in a press statement.

The arrival of the Michelin Guide is supported by the Philippines Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco. She explained: “We extend our warmest welcome to the Michelin Guide, whose international recognition of the Philippines’ rich culinary heritage celebrates the diversity of flavours and exceptional creativity that permeate our nation. We are proud to share our vibrant culture and distinct cuisines with the world, which can be enjoyed through exceptional dining experiences across our dynamic cities and beautiful islands. We invite travellers to visit the Philippines and experience the love, warmth, and creativity of Filipino cuisine while savouring innovative culinary creations shaped by diverse global influences.”

The full restaurant selection of the Michelin Guide Manila and Environs & Cebu 2026 will be unveiled at a special event scheduled for the last quarter of 2025. It will be available exclusively in digital format on all the Guide’s interfaces: website, mobile applications, and social networks. It will join the global Michelin Guide restaurant and hotel selections available free on its digital platforms.