KOTA KINABALU, 24 February 2025: Sabah welcomes the World Federation of Tourist Guide Associations (WFTGA) recognition of the state as an ideal place for an international training centre for nature interpretation guides.

Assistant Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Joniston Bangkuai said this aligns with Sabah’s focus on culture, adventure, and nature tourism.

Datuk Joniston Bangkuai speaking to World Federation of Tourist Guide Associations (WFTGA) president Sebastian Frankenberger (2nd right). Also in the photo are Sabah Tourist Guides Association president Roger Rajah (2nd left) and WFTGA Head of Training Viola Lewis (right).

The Sabah Tourism Board chairman added that the state is ready to explore the potential of becoming a dedicated training hub for nature guides and had requested the Sabah Tourist Guides Association (STGA) to discuss the matter further with WFTGA.

“Sabah has the appeal of biodiversity, landscapes, and ecotourism, making it a natural choice for training centres. With a structured plan, we can further position Sabah as a leader in nature-based tourist guide training,” the minister explained.

Datuk Joniston Bangkuai greets participants at the 1st World Federation Tourist Guide Associations Trainer Convention in Kota Kinabalu, on Thursday.

Last Thursday, 20 February, Joniston launched the first-ever WFTGA Trainer Convention, hosted in Sabah in collaboration with STGA. The convention brought together 100 participants from 27 countries, including virtual attendees.

Joniston said the event provides an opportunity for guides to adapt and innovate.

“For this industry to thrive, we must continue to learn and evolve. This convention is a step toward a stronger and more sustainable future in tourism. The WFTGA’s recognition of our potential is an opportunity for collaboration, and as a developing region, I hope the federation will support destinations like Sabah and consider us as a future host for its biennial congress”.

Earlier, WFTGA president Sebastian Frankenberger praised the state’s natural environment as an excellent setting for developing nature interpretation guides.

“What beautiful nature you have… Sabah is the perfect place to focus on nature interpretation. We need different training centres, and one dedicated to nature interpretation would be an excellent addition,” he said.

Frankenberger emphasised the need for proper training, highlighting topics such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), improving guiding standards, and inclusivity within the industry.

Participants engaged in Continuing Professional Development (CPD) sessions designed to help them grow as industry leaders. To complement their learning, participants joined tours around Sabah for firsthand exposure to the state’s tourism offerings, with post-convention activities including river cruises and wildlife encounters.

Present were STGA president Roger Rajah, Sabah Tourism Board chief executive officer Julinus Jeffery Jimit, Sabah Convention Bureau chief executive officer Noredah Othman, Sabah Parks director Dr Maklarin Lakim, and STGA past president Grace Leong, who is also the organising chairperson.

https://sabahtourism.com/