AirAsia terminal change at Xi’an

XI’AN China, 24 February 2025: AirAsia X relocated its international flight operations at the Xi’an Xianyang International Airport (XIY) from Terminal 3 (T3) to Terminal 5 (T5), effective 20 February 2025.

All AirAsia flights, operated by AirAsia X Malaysia ( D7) and AirAsia Thailand (FD) will arrive at and depart from T5. Affected guests will receive notifications of this change through their registered email and via SMS, along with a new flight itinerary via email. To ensure they are promptly informed of any flight updates, all guests are advised to update their latest contact details with AirAsia.

Additionally, impacted guests are encouraged to reprint their travel itinerary to reflect the correct departure terminal on the day of travel.

For bookings made via travel agents, guests are advised to refer to their respective booking agents for further assistance.