Melia names GM INNSiDE in Bangkok

BANGKOK, 25 February 2025: Tarek Beheiry, a seasoned hospitality professional with more than two decades of industry experience in Asia, Africa, and Australasia, has been appointed to the helm of INNSiDE by Meliá Bangkok Sukhumvit.

He has taken charge of the 208-room INNSiDE by Meliá hotel, reaching 34 floors and towering over Bangkok’s trendy On Nut neighbourhood, replete with a sky-high transparent infinity pool, rooftop tapas bar and integrated co-working spaces.

The new role is his first with the Spanish company Meliá Hotels International. He joins the team after working as the regional general manager of Ennismore New Zealand and general manager at SO/ Auckland. Before that, he was the general manager at Mondrian Seoul Itaewon.

In Thailand, he was previously the general manager at W Koh Samui, hotel manager at Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit and the resident manager at Pullman Bangkok Hotel G.