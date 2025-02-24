KIULU, Sabah, 25 February 2025: British actor and filmmaker Emrhys Cooper pushed his limits on the rugged trails of Sabah in the Borneo Ultra Trail Marathon (BUTM), calling it “one of the best ultra marathons” he has ever joined.

Held from 22 to 23 February, the BUTM is an annual extreme trail marathon that takes runners through the jungles and landscapes of Kiulu Valley, about 45 km from Kota Kinabalu.

Participants navigate dirt tracks, backroads, and steep trails, with breathtaking views of ridges, valleys, and the majestic Mount Kinabalu.

The event, supported by the Sabah Tourism Board, features four race categories: 106 km, 55 km, 32 km, and 9 km. Each tests runners’ endurance and resilience.

“The run was challenging but rewarding. I slipped down countless times because the trail was wet, but it was fun,” said Cooper, who is part of the UK-based Maverick Racers.

Datuk Joniston Bangkuai presenting prizes to Veslemoy Ronnevik, who won the women’s 50km category.

Best known for his role as a cult leader on the British television programme Coronation Street, Cooper was joined by seven other group members in the race. Despite the harsh conditions, he is eager to return.

“I hope to return again next year with more runners from the UK,” said Cooper, who joined the 50 km category.

This year’s BUTM drew around 1,300 participants, including nearly 300 international runners. Among them was Norway’s Veslemoy Ronnevik, who won the women’s 50 km category.

“The surface was slippery because of the rain, but I really enjoyed the run,” she said.

“It was quite a challenge because of the humidity. It was -10°C in Norway when I left for Sabah to join the run, but the beautiful scenery along the way made it worth it.

“I would rank BUTM among the best, and I’m keeping my options open for next year,” added Ronnevik.

On Saturday, 22 February, Assistant Tourism, Culture, and Environment Minister and Sabah Tourism Board chairman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai flagged off the event’s first run.

He welcomed the growing number of international participants, saying it helps boost Sabah’s reputation as a premier adventure tourism destination.

“Cooper’s participation, along with other international runners, will help raise the profile of the annual BUTM, which is already gaining popularity.

“The increasing interest in BUTM and similar events in Kiulu supports our ongoing efforts to promote the district as an adventure tourism hotspot,” said Joniston.

With more international athletes joining each year, BUTM is set to attract even more global attention, further establishing Sabah as a must-visit destination for endurance runners and adventure seekers.

For more information on Sabah’s attractions and destinations, visit the website Sabah Tourism Board