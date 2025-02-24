GOLFCON gains DOT support

MANILA, 25 February 2025: The Philippines’ Department of Tourism is positioning the Philippines as a premier golf tourism destination through its support for the Philippine Golf Convention (GOLFCON) 2025, which convenes from 8 to 9 March at the Marriott Manila Hotel, Pasay City.

Organised by South Pacific Events & Marketing Co, GOLFCON 2025 brings together industry leaders, golf brands, tour operators, and stakeholders to promote collaboration and innovation within the golf sector.

The event will highlight the Philippines’ world-class golf courses, scenic landscapes, and diverse tourism offerings, reinforcing the country’s standing in the global golf tourism market.

High on the convention agenda is the launch of the latest golf club models from leading international and local brands, offering golf enthusiasts and professionals an exclusive first look at cutting-edge technology and performance innovations in golf equipment.

With a strong lineup of panel discussions, business engagements, and exhibitor showcases, GOLFCON 2025 is a platform for fostering partnerships, driving investments, and expanding opportunities for golf tourism in the Philippines.