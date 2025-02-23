Ayana Cruises explores Komodo

SINGAPORE, 24 February 2025: AYANA Cruises unveils its 2025 schedule for shared voyages on the luxury yacht AYANA Lako di’a, from 18 April to 18 October.

For the first time, guests can explore Komodo on the new three-day, two-night voyage, which complements the two-day, one-night cruise introduced in 2024.

AYANA Lako di’a

AYANA Lako di’a is a modern ‘Phinisi’ sailing ship that pays homage to South Sulawesi’s traditional wooden boat-building skills, an intangible cultural heritage recognised by UNESCO since 2017. The sailing ship is docked at AYANA Komodo Waecicu Beach, a five-star resort north of Labuan Bajo on Flores Island in East Indonesia.

The vessel features nine cabins, including the 69-sqm master suite with a private balcony and ocean-view bathtub and six 20-sqm luxury suites, all with ensuite bathrooms and stunning sea views.

In addition to the two-day, one-night journeys, this season features four three-day, two-night voyages, offering a deeper exploration of Komodo National Park.

Itineraries include full-board gourmet meals, free-flow non-alcoholic beverages, and activities such as snorkelling, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, yoga, and film screenings. Additional inclusions are transfers to and from Komodo International Airport, Komodo National Park entrance fees, and digital photo documentation of the journey.