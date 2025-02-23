Cox & Kings expands in India

NEW DELHI, 24 February 2025: Cox & Kings, a trusted travel brand, is expanding its presence across India by launching 10 new franchise locations in key cities a year after the travel group came under the ownership of Wilson & Hughes Ltd.

This expansion is part of a broader strategy to cater to the rising demand for outbound, domestic, and inbound travel. The new locations will provide travellers with personalised planning, expert consultation, and seamless booking services, all backed by advanced technology.

With growing interest from entrepreneurs and travel enthusiasts, Cox & Kings plans to establish 300 franchises, preferred agents, and holiday clubs across India and globally over the next two years. The company aims to create a robust ecosystem that blends technology with customer-centric travel solutions, offering significant opportunities for investors in the sector.

Cox & Kings director Karan Agarwal commented: “As travel continues to evolve, we recognise the need for a perfect blend of technology and human connection. While AI-powered itinerary planning helps us create seamless, personalised journeys, an on-ground presence enhances trust and engagement with travellers. Our expansion into new cities reflects our commitment to providing world-class services, ensuring our franchise partners stay ahead in a competitive market while offering exceptional experiences to modern travellers.”

Under the ownership of Wilson & Hughes Ltd, Cox & Kings is focusing on innovation and digital transformation to enhance the travel experience. Franchise partners will gain access to AI-powered booking and itinerary-building systems, allowing them to deliver customised travel plans with efficiency and precision.

Additionally, every franchise will feature trained travel experts who provide in-person consultation, ensuring a seamless and trusted customer experience.

Integrating these digital tools with a strong offline presence positions Cox & Kings as a leader in the evolving travel industry.

The expansion comes when India’s travel industry is experiencing significant growth. According to industry reports, India’s outbound travel market is projected to exceed 50 million travellers by 2030, with rising demand for destinations such as Europe, Australia, New Zealand, the USA, Canada, and Japan. Domestic travel is also surging, particularly in cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, and Mumbai, driven by increased disposable income and a growing appetite for leisure travel.

Meanwhile, inbound tourism is expected to grow at a 7.2% CAGR, fueled by cultural, spiritual, and adventure tourism interests.

Following its acquisition by Wilson & Hughes Ltd. in 2024, Cox & Kings has embarked on a new chapter, leveraging its rich legacy while embracing modern travel solutions. The acquisition included only the brand, with no assets or liabilities from previous ownership, ensuring a fresh start focused on innovation, quality service, and customer satisfaction.

The rebranded Cox & Kings has already attracted renewed interest from past partners and associates, who are eager to reconnect with the brand. Given the growing demand, Wilson & Hughes anticipates adding 10 to 20 more franchise locations across India and globally.

Cox & Kings, established in 1758, is one of the world’s oldest and most celebrated travel brands, known for its commitment to excellence, the brand has served generations of travellers by offering a diverse range of services across leisure, business, and specialised travel segments.

In 2024, Cox & Kings underwent a transformative relaunch under the ownership of Wilson & Hughes, a Singapore-based private equity firm specialising in everyday products (FMCG), building materials, and the travel and hospitality sector. This acquisition, facilitated through the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), marked a fresh chapter for the brand, as it was acquired free of liabilities associated with the former entity.

Wilson & Hughes is dedicated to revitalising Cox & Kings by integrating modern technology and innovative practices while retaining its legacy of trust and excellence. The reimagined brand focuses on four core business segments: leisure travel, business travel, specialised tours, and travel technology.