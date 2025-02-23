Cooking classes on Oceania cruises

SINGAPORE, 24 February 2025: Oceania Cruises has expanded its signature range of Culinary Discovery Tours by adding 12 new gourmet excursions for 2025.

The new chef-led tours are in diverse locations worldwide from Europe and the UK with new excursions in Amsterdam, Belfast, Invergordon, Valencia, and Valletta to Asia with three new options for Japan sailings in Kobe, Kochi, and Shimizu, plus Busan in South Korea; and North America where new tours are available in Halifax, Quebec City, and Victoria.

The additions mean Oceania Cruises now offers 46 Culinary Discovery Tours, available on its four larger ships, Marina, Riviera, Vista, and Allura, which debuts in July 2025.

The Culinary Discovery Tours are an integral part of the line’s food-focused enrichment programme, which includes The Culinary Centre, the first-ever hands-on cooking school at sea.

Limited to 18 guests and led by Oceania Cruises’ expert Chef Instructors, each Culinary Discovery Tour goes beyond traditional sightseeing, providing access to local markets, acclaimed restaurants, and hands-on cooking classes, both onboard and ashore.