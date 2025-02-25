Traveloka rolls out birthday bargains

BANGKOK, 26 February 2025: Traveloka launches its Birthday Sale as part of its 13-year celebrations, offering exclusive discounts, special coupons, and flash sales across Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

Running flat-out until midnight on 4 March 2025, Traveloka invites travellers to plan their 2025 adventures with greater ease, value, and flexibility.

Reflecting on the company’s journey, Traveloka President Caesar Indra said: “With over 40 million active users and operations in eight countries, we have grown into a global travel platform, evolving with our travellers to offer innovative, tailored experiences. The Traveloka Birthday Sale celebrates this journey — our way of giving back to customers.”

Every Journey More Rewarding

As a token of appreciation for its valued customers, Traveloka offers exclusive deals to help travellers in Thailand maximise their 2025 travel plans. With the support of thousands of partners — including airlines, hotels and attractions — Traveloka is offering special promotions that provide exceptional value:

Enjoy up to 50% off on flights, hotels, and travel experiences, making dream destinations more affordable.

Unlock Everyday Flash Sales twice daily at 09:00 — 11:00 AM and 09:00 – 11:00 PM.

Take advantage of the Limited Flash Sale from February 24 to March 4.

Benefit from Additional Flash Sale Hours on March 3 from 00:00 – 02:00 AM & 01:00 – 03:00 PM and on March 4 from 01:00 – 03:00 PM

Exclusive perks during Birthday Peak from February 28 – March 1.

Explore South Korea with exclusive discounts until May 31.

Traveloka partners with the Korean Tourism Organization (KTO) to offer the following codes for travellers heading to South Korea: