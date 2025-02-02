Air India and Kenya Airways activate codeshare

GURUGRAM, India, 3 February 2025: Air India and Kenya Airways have entered a codeshare partnership to boost travel between India and Africa. The partnership complements an existing interline agreement between the two carriers.

The codeshare and interline partnerships allow passengers of both airlines to enjoy convenient access to a broader range of destinations across regions, leveraging a single ticket and a unified baggage policy.

Photo credit: Air India.

As part of the codeshare agreement, Air India will place its ‘AI’ designator code on twice-daily flights between Nairobi and Mumbai operated by Kenya Airways. This will seamlessly connect passengers via Mumbai on Air India-operated flights to or from Bangkok (Thailand), Colombo (Sri Lanka), Dhaka (Bangladesh), Malé (Maldives), Melbourne (Australia), and Singapore.

In addition to existing connections, passengers from Nairobi can fly to Delhi with Air India to several other destinations in and outside of India.

The new agreement also enables Kenya Airways to place its ‘KQ’ designator code on Air India-operated flights between Delhi and Nairobi, thus enabling Kenya Airways passengers from across Africa to travel to Delhi via Nairobi.

“Deepening our partnership with Kenya Airways aligns perfectly with Air India’s strategic vision to expand our global footprint and strengthen our position in key markets”, said Air India Chief Commercial Officer Nipun Aggarwal.

“Our codeshare partnership will significantly benefit guests of both airlines and contribute to the overall growth of air travel between India and Africa.”

The interline agreement between Air India and Kenya Airways enables passengers to seamlessly travel on a single itinerary between any of 28 points in Africa (Accra, Addis Ababa, Dar Es Salaam, Harare, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Victoria Falls, Seychelles, Kilimanjaro, Mombasa, and Zanzibar to name a few), and any of 15 points in India (Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, and Hyderabad to name a few).

“We are delighted to expand our partnership with Air India, opening up significant opportunities for our passengers. This codeshare agreement allows us to offer seamless connections to a wider range of destinations across both airlines’ networks, making travel easier and more convenient,” said Kenya Airways Chief Commercial and Customer Officer Julius Thairu.

The codeshare flights are available for booking through Air India’s and Kenya Airways’ respective booking channels and travel agents.