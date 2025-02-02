Viking cruise line names new President

SINGAPORE, 3 February 2025: Viking Holdings, a river, ocean and expedition cruise line, announced last week the appointment of Leah Talactac as company President, effective immediately.

Talactac will continue to serve as Viking’s Chief Financial Officer while assuming her new responsibilities as President. She will continue to report directly to Torstein Hagen, who remains Chairman and CEO, and to the Board of Directors.

Photo credit: Viking. Leah Talactac named President.

Talactac joined Viking in 2006. She moved up the management ranks to serve as a member of the executive team that steered Viking’s successful IPO in 2024, which was the largest of the year on the NYSE.

She will lead the company’s executive committee, a team of executives with complementary skills who have worked together for over 15 years, driving Viking’s outstanding performance before and after the IPO.

“On behalf of the entire Viking family, I would like to congratulate Leah on her appointment as President,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman and CEO of Viking. “Since joining Viking in 2006, Leah has been instrumental in our success. With her long tenure and impressive financial acumen, she is well-positioned to help lead Viking in our next chapter.”

Viking also announced that it has ordered eight river ships for delivery in 2027 and 2028. This is in addition to the 16 river ships already committed to be delivered by 2026 and the nine additional ocean ships for delivery by 2030. With these orders, Viking will have 107 river ships in 2028 and 21 ocean and expedition ships in 2030.

Viking was founded in 1997 and provides destination-focused journeys on rivers, oceans, and lakes worldwide.