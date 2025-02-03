Batik Air expands China network

KUALA LUMPUR, 4 February 2024: Low-cost airline Batik Air, based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, is expanding flights to China with the addition of Beijing, Changsha and Xiamen starting in mid-March and early April.

First reported by SAYS, an online news channel in Malaysia, the airline has yet to announce the additional Chinese destinations on its website. However, online advance schedules and timetables have been updated to show the new flights.

Three new routes will give the airline flights to nine Chinese destinations. Batik Air already serves six Chinese cities: Chengdu, Guangzhou, Haikou, Kunming, Zhangjiajie, and Zhengzhou. Boeing 737 MAX 800s are deployed on routes to China.

Three weekly flights from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing Daxing International Airport (PKX) will operate on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday starting 21 March.

Four flights weekly from Kuala Lumpur to Changsha Huanghua International Airport (CSX) will operate on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday starting on 22 March.

Four flights weekly from Kuala Lumpur to Xiamen Gaoqi International Airport (XMN) will operate on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday starting 11 April.

Flight schedules

Kuala Lumpur – Beijing

OD636 will depart Kuala Lumpur ( KUL) at 1955 and arrive in Beijing (PKX) at 0200 (plus a day).

OD637 will depart Beijing ( PKX) at 0300 and arrive in Kuala Lumpur (KUL) at 0905.

Kuala Lumpur – Changsha

OD642 will depart Kuala Lumpur (KUL) at 1840 and arrive in Changsha (CSX) at 2330.

OD643 will depart Changsha (CSX) at 0030 and arrive in Kuala Lumpur (KUL) at 0520.

Kuala Lumpur – Xiamen

OD678 will depart Kuala Lumpur (KUL) at 2000 and arrive in Xiamen (XMN) at 0030.

OD679 will depart Xiamen (XMN) at 0130 and arrive in Kuala Lumpur (KUL) at 0600.