Trip.com wins IATA GoGlobal accreditation

SINGAPORE, 22 October 2024: Trip.com has received the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) GoGlobal accreditation, the gold standard for travel agency validation and a milestone that recognises Trip.com’s ability to operate and work with global airlines across multiple markets.

IATA’s multi-country accreditation (GoGlobal) is recognised as an accreditation model within the Passenger Sales Agency Rules. It recognises that the company has met rigorous global standards for handling international travel services within aviation, including ticketing and sales. Achieving IATA GoGlobal accreditation brings greater credibility and recognition to Trip.com and helps simplify interactions with global airlines.

This achievement follows Trip.com’s recent entry into IATA’s Strategic Partnership Programme, strengthening relationships with key industry stakeholders.

“We welcome Trip.com to the GoGlobal accreditation level. IATA accreditation allows travel agents to connect more conveniently with a wide range of travel industry partners, simplify their business relationships with airlines, and enhance their credibility with airlines and customers. Given the scale of their operations worldwide, we are delighted that Trip.com recognised the value in converting from multiple GoStandard accreditations to one at the GoGlobal level.

We look forward to working with Trip.com and supporting them as they grow their business,” said IATA’s Director for Financial Settlement Operations Juan Antonio Rodriguez,

Trip.com Group’s VP of Global Flights Business and CEO of Travix, Chee Teong Ooi, said: “We are thrilled to have obtained IATA’s GoGlobal Accreditation, which affirms our capability to comply with multi-country financial criteria. As we continue to innovate and collaborate with IATA, we aim to enhance connectivity and convenience, providing an exceptional travel experience for everyone.”

Trip.com has an extensive hotel and flight network consisting of more than 1.7 million hotels and flights from over 600 airlines, covering 3,400 airports in 220 countries and regions worldwide.

