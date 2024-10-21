Regent sails Reunion Cruise in December

SINGAPORE, 21 October 2024: Regent Seven Seas Cruises has unveiled plans for its highly anticipated Reunion Cruise, marking the Company’s first such voyage in six years.

“Setting sail aboard the elegant Seven Seas Mariner, the Reunion Cruise represents a convergence of Regent’s past and its bright future,” said Regent Seven Seas Cruises President Andrea DeMarco.

Seven Seas Mariner.

The seven-night Rhythms Under The Sun voyage will commence from the port of Miami, Florida, on 11 December 2024. Its itinerary will guide guests through the Caribbean, visiting Roatan, Honduras; Harvest Caye, Belize; and Cozumel, Mexico. The voyage will culminate in Key West, Florida, before returning to Miami. Regent has orchestrated exclusive hosted shore excursions to commemorate this landmark sailing.

Seven Seas Mariner is the world’s first all-suite, all-balcony luxury vessel. It boasts a contemporary interior with Italian marble, crystal chandeliers, and modern art. The ship is serviced by a dedicated crew of 467, providing exceptional service to 684 guests.