Helsinki: Top city for sustainable travel

SINGAPORE, 22 October 2024: The Finnish capital, Helsinki, ranked the world’s most sustainable destination in 2024, according to the latest Global Destination Sustainability (GDS) Index released last week

The Global Destination Sustainability Index measures the sustainability of travel destinations in four categories using more than 70 indicators. The comparison includes more than a hundred cities worldwide that have invested in sustainability.

“Being named the world’s most sustainable travel destination is proof of the long-term work done in Helsinki. Together with tourism operators and residents, we are developing and growing tourism sustainably. The first place we have now achieved indicates that we are on the right path,” commented Helsinki Mayor Juhana Vartiainen.

The Global Destination Sustainability (GDS) Index evaluates sustainability across four key areas: Destination Management, Supplier Performance, Environmental Performance, and Social Performance. Helsinki has traditionally performed very well in the index, particularly in terms of environmental performance at the city level.

This year, Helsinki ranked first in Destination Management, Supplier Performance, and Environmental Performance and second in Social Progress. The city invests in enhancing tourism’s social sustainability by supporting local businesses on their path to sustainability and increasing resources for developing tourist destinations.

“International studies show that travellers increasingly seek more sustainable services and destinations. There will no doubt be increasing demand for the world’s most sustainable tourist destination in the future,” says Helsinki Tourism Director Nina Vesterinen.

Helsinki’s city strategy aims to be the most sustainable and smartest tourist destination. The Climate Action Plan for Tourism and Events also outlines Helsinki’s goal of being at the top of the world in terms of sustainability, as verified by indexes and certifications. At the latest, the goal has been to achieve the top spot in the Global Destination Sustainability (GDS) Index by 2025.

Helsinki aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030. Its carbon neutrality targets will be achieved, especially by increasing the share of renewable energy in heat and electricity production and improving energy efficiency measures in buildings.

The City of Helsinki has also invested in low-emission transport solutions: more than 30% of the bus fleet in the Helsinki region has been electrified, and over 30 km of new tramways will be introduced in Helsinki over the next decade.

