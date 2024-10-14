SOTC releases regional videos

MUMBAI, 15 October 2024: SOTC Travel, an India-based omnichannel travel and tourism company, announced its latest campaign featuring six films in six key regional languages.

The initiative aligns with the brand’s positioning: “No one understands the Indian Traveller better than SOTC” which is part of the company’s 75th Anniversary celebrations and branding.

The campaign underscores its commitment to being a truly Indian brand that resonates with the diverse rhythms of its travellers, positioning itself as India’s favourite travel partner.

The campaign connects with the modern young Indian traveller, weaving unique cultural narratives into an engaging storytelling format and a fun, playful manner. Each of the six films features young couples from the company’s key markets, capturing the respective region’s essence and global aspirations.

For example, the West Bengal film features passion for football, Maharashtra with cricket, Gujarat with business, Tamil Nadu with education, Karnataka with technology and North India with fashion. Despite their diverse holiday dreams, all the couples share one common choice of booking with India’s favorite travel partner SOTC. This highlights that SOTC understands the complexities of holiday planning while catering to the varied regional preferences of its customers.

SOTC has introduced special regional holidays targeting major source markets such as West Bengal, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and North India. These tours have been specially crafted, keeping in mind the respective region’s diverse preferences and passions.

To make travel planning even easier, our deep investments in AI empower customers to effortlessly customise itineraries, access personalised recommendations, and explore budget options—all designed to create memorable journeys.

Film Links: Hindi | Marathi | Tamil | Kannada | Gujarati | Bengali

SOTC Travel Limited’s President and Country Head of Holidays and Corporate Tours SD Nandakumar said: “At SOTC, we take pride in being a homegrown Indian brand and recognise the importance of connecting with the diverse regional travellers across the country. We are delighted to launch this unique campaign, which reflects our understanding of each region’s passions and preferences.

This inspires us to create holidays incorporating local passions, ensuring our products resonate with each regional traveller. To enhance the experience, our website is also available in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati and Tamil, making travel planning more accessible for our regional customers.”

SOTC Travel Limited Vice President & Head of Marketing Asif Riaz commented on the campaign: “Celebrating SOTC Travel’s 75th anniversary, we’re delighted to unveil a campaign that truly embodies our brand’s core belief: No one understands the Indian Traveller better than SOTC. Each of our six dynamic films captures India’s cultural richness and diverse regional nuances, reflecting our commitment to creating memorable holidays. Given how discerning today’s traveller has become, it was important for us to communicate a personal connection in our messaging through their local language.”

