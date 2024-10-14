Tourism Malaysia appoints Singapore director

SINGAPORE, 15 October 2024: Tourism Malaysia assigns Norliza Md Zain, Director of Tourism Malaysia, Singapore, effective 14 October 2024.

She succeeds Salahuddin Mohd Ariffin, who ended his tenure in Singapore last year. Norliza has 19 years of experience in the organisation.

Before her latest appointment, she was part of the Tourism Malaysia Production Division. She also led the Shopping Secretariat Malaysia and the Lifestyle Unit in the Package Development Division and has worked in both the Advertising Division and the International Marketing Division.

Throughout her tenure at Tourism Malaysia, she played a key role in establishing a branch office in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

She now has the opportunity to promote Malaysia to the Singapore market and strengthen tourism relationships and collaboration.

Tourism Malaysia Singapore is committed to restoring tourist traffic from Singapore to Malaysia to levels seen before the pandemic and welcomes innovative and creative ideas from the travel industry, she explained.