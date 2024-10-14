KUCHING, 15 October 2024: BESarawak is conversing with AirAsia to explore how Capital A’s business channel can add customer service features to support business event organisers planning events in Sarawak.

According to BESarawak’s recent Facebook post, ongoing discussions focus on “potential perks” that could be offered to delegates attending business events in the state, such as “dedicated check-in lanes, streamlined baggage drop, and in-flight announcements to welcome delegates on their arrival.”

Photo credit: BESarawak. AirAsia and BESarawak discuss ways to add value to business events heading for Sarawak.

Discussions are ongoing as part of AirAsia’s commitment to supporting business event organisers planning MICE events in Sarawak’s state capital, Kuching, and beyond.

AirAsia flies 70 weekly flights to Kuching from its home base, Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL) and from Kuala Lumpur (SZB) 14 flights weekly. It flies daily from Penang to Kuching and from Johor Bahru to Kuching 21 flights weekly. The airline flies daily from Jakarta (Indonesia) to Kuching, and from Singapore, it schedules 12 flights weekly.

Sarawak is home to Southeast Asia’s premier music festival, the Rainforest World Music Festival, which is hosted annually on the grounds of the Sarawak Cultural Village, 35 km north of Kuching. Kuching is a popular choice for domestic corporate and association conferences, incentive groups, sports events, and regional meetings focusing on delegates from ASEAN member countries.

October Event in Kuching

International Forensic Civil Engineering Seminar 2024 (iForCES’24)

15-16 Oct 2024

Imperial Hotel, Kuching

https://asm.mysir.org/

Malaysian Society of Interventional Radiology Annual Scientific Meeting (MySIR) 2024

17-19 Oct 2024

Sheraton Hotel, Kuching

https://asm.mysir.org

1st International Conference Of Art And Creative Technology 2024 (1ST IC-ACT) 2024

23-24 Oct 2024

Borneo Cultures Museum, Kuching

https://icactech.wixsite.com/first

Borneo International Water and Wastewater Exhibition and Conference 2024

23-25 Oct 2024

Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK)

https://www.biwwec.com

1st ASEAN Tourist Guides Conference 2024

24-26 Oct 2024

Imperial Hotel, Kuching, Sarawak

https://sarawaktouristguide.com/

2nd Borneo Dancesport Convention 2024

30 Oct-5 Nov 2024

Raia Hotel & Convention Centre, Kuching.

(SOURCE: https://businesseventssarawak.com/)