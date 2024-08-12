BANGKOK, 13 August 2024: Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, has signed an agreement with King Square Development Co Ltd to manage Dusit Suites Kingsquare, Bangkok and KingsQuare Residence — an upscale hotel and luxury residential project slated to open in 2026.

King Square Development Co Ltd is a Bangkok-based real estate company established by Saha Group Tokyu Corporation and King Square Suites Co.

The signing ceremony was attended by executives from Dusit International, Saha Group, and Tokyu Corporation.

Located on the Thai capital’s Rama 3 Road next to King’s College International School Bangkok, the two properties are part of a brand-new lifestyle complex which includes a community mall.

Dusit Suites Kingsquare

Serving as both a serviced apartment and hotel, Dusit Suites Kingsquare Bangkok will comprise 60 rooms and 49 spacious serviced suites, ranging from comfortable twin rooms to expansive two-bedroom suites.

Promising to deliver comfort and convenience for short and long-stay guests alike, each fully furnished serviced suite will feature a range of home comforts, such as plush sofas, widescreen TVs, and kitchenettes. Facilities will include a large swimming pool, a dedicated kids’ club, and a bright, airy co-working space. An all-day dining restaurant will ensure healthy and delicious meals are always within reach, while a meeting room and a private lounge will offer flexible spaces for work, rest, and play.

KingsQuare Residence

Alongside the hotel, Dusit will also manage the luxury KingsQuare Residence. This will be managed by Dusit Hospitality Services, a wholly owned subsidiary designed to leverage the extensive experience of Dusit’s hotel teams to provide, amongst other services, facility services and management for the luxury housing market in Bangkok and beyond.

Reflecting King Square Development Company Limited’s commitment to building a ‘Community of Kindness,’ KingsQuare Residence has been designed to offer an idyllic urban retreat for families and busy professionals. The 52-storey tower boasts 222 units featuring spacious one-bedroom units (60-73 sq m) to three-bedroom homes (169-296 sqm) and penthouse and duplex penthouse options, starting at 324 sqm.

Communal facilities include a swimming pool and barbecue terrace, a co-kitchen and private dining space, a kids’ playroom with an adjoining lawn, a basketball court, and a private meeting space. On-demand Dusit services, including housekeeping, laundry and 24-hour concierge, will further elevate the residential experience.

Alongside Dusit’s unique brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality, guests and residents at Dusit Suites Kingsquare, Bangkok, and KingsQuare Residence will also benefit from easy access to the entertainment, dining, shopping, and business centres of the neighbouring Sathorn district. Nearby expressways ensure the rest of the city is also within easy reach.

“We are truly honoured to partner with King Square Development Co Ltd and King Square Suites Co Ltd in bringing their inspiring ‘Community of Kindness’ vision to life,” said Suphajee Suthumpun, Group CEO, Dusit International. “Dusit Suites Kingsquare, Bangkok, and KingsQuare Residence will offer more than just luxury living spaces and comfortable guest rooms; they will be havens of comfort, elegance, and connection. By infusing our signature Thai-inspired hospitality into these spaces, we aim to create a vibrant community where residents and guests feel a deep sense of belonging and well-being.”

King Square Development Co Ltd Managing Director Jakkrit Santirattanakul said: “Dusit’s unwavering commitment to exceptional service perfectly complements our vision of creating a community of kindness where family members can have more quality time. With Dusit’s expertise at the helm, Dusit Suites Kingsquare, Bangkok, and KingsQuare Residence are poised to set new standards for luxury, comfort, and convenient living. We look forward to delivering outstanding value to clients and residents alike.”

Dusit Suites Kingsquare, Bangkok, will be the ninth hotel in Bangkok to be managed by Dusit and the company’s second in the city to combine a hotel and serviced suites (following Dusit Suites Hotel Ratchadamri, Bangkok).

Under Dusit Hospitality Services, Dusit also manages four luxury condominium projects in Bangkok, including Sukhothai Residences; COCO Parc Managed by Dusit Hospitality Services; MARQUE Sukhumvit; and Muniq Laungsuan.

Globally, Dusit’s portfolio now includes 301 properties operating across 18 countries, including 57 properties operating under Dusit Hotels and Resorts and 244 luxury villas under Elite Havens, the leading provider of luxury villa rentals in Asia, which Dusit acquired in 2018. More than 60 Dusit Hotels and Resorts are in the pipeline.

For more information, visit dusit.com