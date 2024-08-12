BWH Hotels expands in Indonesia

BANGKOK, 13 August 2024: BWH Hotels, a global hospitality enterprise comprising WorldHotels, Best Western Hotels & Resorts, and SureStay Hotels, continues its international expansion with the launch of the Best Western Sagita Hotel Jayapura, the brand’s inaugural hotel in the Papua province in Indonesia.

Located in the centre of Jayapura, the province’s largest city on the north coast of the island of Papua, the Best Western Sagita Hotel Jayapura is a modern midscale hotel comprising 72 rooms and suites. Its interiors blend contemporary design with indigenous cultural elements.

Throughout their stay, guests can unwind in the social lobby lounge and savour local, pan-Asian, and international cuisine at the all-day dining restaurant, which has an open kitchen concept. Business travellers can also host meetings in one of the six outfitted meeting rooms.

The Best Western Sagita Hotel Jayapura is surrounded by the city’s main landmarks and attractions, including Hamadi Beach, lush mangrove forests, and the viewing platform of Jayapura City Tower. Sentani International Airport, which offers direct flights to Jakarta and other Indonesian cities, is just 30 km from the border crossing between Indonesia and Papua New Guinea and can be reached in just 2.5 hours by car.

“We are excited to announce the opening of the Best Western Sagita Hotel Jayapura, which represents a significant milestone in our Indonesian expansion strategy. We are committed to providing our brand’s quality standards and services to guests across this diverse country. As our first property in Papua, this reflects the ability of BWH Hotels’ diverse brands to cater to the needs of owners and travellers in every market,” said BWH Hotels Vice President APAC Olivier Berrivin.

With the opening of the Best Western Sagita Hotel Jayapura, BWH Hotels offers 17 hotels and resorts all across Indonesia, ranging from key cities like Jakarta, Surabaya, and Bandung to the resort islands of Bali, and regional hubs such as Palangkaraya, Manado, Makassar, Palu, and Singaparna.

To book your stay with BWH Hotels in Asia, visit bestwesternasia.com.