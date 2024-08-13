SQ cuts Houston flight April 2025

SINGAPORE, 14 August 2024: Singapore Airlines will discontinue its flight to Houston, US, at the start of the northern summer 2025 timetable.

The flight stops in Manchester, UK, on its way to Houston and enjoys full fifth-freedom traffic rights. Manchester will remain in the airline’s schedule, with five flights weekly that will turn around in the northern UK city and fly back to Singapore. The Singapore – Manchester – Houston service was first introduced in 2016.

According to advance flight schedules, the airline has “closed reservations for travel to Houston effective 1 April 2025 on the Manchester – Houston sector.

Until 1 April 2025, the airline will continue to operate the service from Singapore, stopping in Manchester, UK. It uses an Airbus A350-900 on the route for the five weekly flights to Houston (Flights on Tue, Wed, Fri, Sat, and Sun).

Flight SQ052 departs Singapore and arrives in Manchester at 0910.

Flight SQ052 departs Manchester at 1040 and arrives in Houston at 1430.

Flight SQ051 departs Houston at 1845 and arrives in Manchester at 0940+1.

Flight SQ051 departs Manchester at 1115+1 and arrives in Singapore at 0740+2