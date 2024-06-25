Star Alliance wins Skytrax awards

GURUGRAM India 26 June 2024: Star Alliance won the World’s Best Airline Alliance Award again at this year’s prestigious Skytrax World Airline Awards.

The Alliance’s newly launched Paris Charles de Gaulle airport lounge has also won the World’s Best Airline Alliance Lounge title in its first year.

Star Alliance CEO Theo Panagiotoulias received the awards at a ceremony held at the iconic Fairmont Windsor Park in the UK.

Celebrating the occasion, Panagiotoulias said: “We are humbled to learn that millions of customers voted and made us the best yet again. Not only does this acknowledge the effort we dedicate to making customer journeys seamless, but it also motivates us further to achieve more.”

Panagiotoulias also congratulated thousands of member airline employees across the network: “The commitment and effort of every employee at Star Alliance and member airlines throughout a promising 2023 have culminated in this award. I proudly accept this honour on their behalf and commend them for their dedication. I encourage them to keep aiming for excellence this year and in the future.”

The Star Alliance lounge at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport opened its doors in October 2023 and quickly became a favourite among frequent flyers. This expansive 1,300 sqm facility is conveniently located in Terminal 1, offering exceptional runway views, a beautifully designed welcome bar, and an immersive wine section for an authentic French experience.

Skytrax CEO Edward Plaisted said: “We congratulate Star Alliance on a fabulous double achievement at this year’s awards, winning the World’s Best Airline Alliance and the World’s Best Airline Alliance Lounge categories. The latest Star Alliance lounge at Terminal 1, Paris CDG Airport has quickly established itself as a flagship facility and a customer favourite.”

In addition to the Alliance awards, 16 Star Alliance member airlines, including Air India and Vistara, received 47 top honours in individual categories – World’s Best First Class, Best Business Class Catering, and several best regional airline awards.