Hong Kong Airlines recruits flight attendants

HONG KONG, 26 June: Hong Kong Airlines’ daily flight volume has returned to pre-Covid pandemic levels in the year’s first half, prompting the airline to embark on a recruitment drive.

As it expands its fleet and launches new routes, the airline will recruit 10% more pilots and 40% more cabin crew by the end of the year. To hire frontline staff and flight attendants, a series of recruitment events have been held in various regions, including Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Southeast Asia, concluding last week in Bangkok, Thailand.

In a media statement following the recent flight attendant recruitment event in Bangkok, the company said it had successfully attracted “thousands of job seekers eager to embark on a career in the aviation sector.”

After a thorough screening process, qualified candidates were invited for on-site interviews.

Hong Kong Airlines General Manager of Onboard Experience Sally Lo noted that “Thai employees are known for their strong ability to adapt to different cultures and work environments…The over 20 Thai flight attendants we recruited earlier this year are now in the final stage of their training and are performing well. They are expected to graduate by the end of this month and start providing service on all our flights.”

The airline anticipates a net increase of 500 employees this year.

Established in 2006, Hong Kong Airlines is a full-service airline firmly rooted in Hong Kong. The airline flies close to 30 destinations across the Asia Pacific and currently maintains interline and codeshares with multiple airline partners and ferry service providers. Hong Kong Airlines operates an all-Airbus fleet.

