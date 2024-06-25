BANGKOK, 26 June 2024: The hotel bar has an ambience unlike anywhere else. A vibrant, multicultural hub of activity, it is the place where weary travellers come to unwind after a long day on the road.

Centara Hotels & Resorts, a leading hotel operator headquartered in Thailand, understands the iconic status of the hotel bar and has curated a collection of original, inviting venues that are designed to reflect the authentic spirit of their locale. Every bar blends inspiring interior design and creative mixology from beachfront to rooftop with Centara’s signature warm and heartfelt service.

Here is a selection of the innovative bars that are elevating the social scene in Asia.

The Gin Run @ Centara Reserve Samui

Savour innovative cocktails, botanical infusions and premium labels at The Gin Run.

Taste the purity of nature at The Gin Run! This sophisticated bar at Centara Reserve Samui will transport guests’ senses to the lush forests and mountains of Chiang Rai, where fresh herbs and other botanicals grow – to be infused into four kinds of gin: spicy, herbal, floral and fruity. Sip a handcrafted cocktail or G&T with notes of pandan, ginger, chilli or lemongrass, sustainably sourced from the resort’s own organic garden. Or embark on a global voyage with 51 gins from around the world, including premium labels from Italy, Japan and Germany. Whether you’re a connoisseur in search of a premium label or a casual explorer seeking relaxation and refreshment, The Gin Run will beckon you in.

Automata Bar @ Centara Grand Osaka

Entering Automata feels like stepping into a science-fiction movie.

Step into the future at this state-of-the-art sky bar, perched on the 32nd floor of Centara Grand Hotel Osaka. Entering Automata feels as if you are being transported on a journey through time and space. Its polished chrome surfaces and neon lighting are reminiscent of a science-fiction movie, while the self-service bar lets you blend your own drinks. You can even send patterns and images from your smartphone to print in your beer foam! The panoramic window frames views of Osaka’s sparkling skyline and creates a spectacular backdrop to this immersive and other-worldly experience.

COCOA XO – Chocolate & Cognac Bar @ Centara Grand at CentralWorld

COCOA XO is perched on the 57th floor of Centara Grand at CentralWorld.

Sip, savour, and socialise at Bangkok’s most innovative and exclusive new rooftop bar. Set on the 57th floor of Centara Grand at CentralWorld, amid the soft glow of the tower’s iconic red arch, COCOA XO is an illuminated cognac cocktail bar with a unique chocolate grotto and walk-in cocoa pod! Discover a selection of rarities from Rémy Martin and Cacao Barry, paired with signature chocolates from the hotel’s own maître chocolatier, as you soak up stunning views of the cityscape and enjoy uplifting tunes from the resident DJ.

Blue Sky Bar @ Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok

From the red glow of downtown to the subtle blue hues of Ladprao, Blue Sky Bar lets you see the Thai capital from a fresh perspective. Set in one of Bangkok’s most dynamic yet authentic districts, this stunning sky lounge features an elevated wooden deck, comfy seats and endless views of the twinkling skyline. Don’t miss the chance to sip original Thai sundowners, such as the signature Chili Banana Flip or Chalongito. It is no surprise that Blue Sky has been recognised as one of the city’s most exciting rooftop bars.

Elephant Bar @ Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin

With a rich history dating from the 1920s, when it started life as the Railway Hotel, Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin is one of Thailand’s most evocative heritage hotels.

At the Elephant Bar, guests are escorted into a chic bygone era. Take a seat at the long wooden bar and sip a G&T or Mai Tai, cooled by ceiling fans and serenaded by a jazz trio, or simply sit back on comfy sofas and reflect on a day of discovery in Hua Hin.

Whiskey lovers should check out the bar’s sublime selection of single malts.

To learn more about Centara, visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com.