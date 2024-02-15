Sun Princess’s maiden voyage cancelled

SINGAPORE, 16 February 2024: Princess Cruises has taken delivery of Sun Princess, an entirely new ship platform designed by the Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri exclusively for the Princess brand.

However, for now, the ship remains alongside the shipyard to allow for additional technical work, forcing the cruise line to cancel the 18 February voyage. Sun Princess will now make its maiden voyage from Rome on 28 February.

Guests booked on the 18 February voyage will receive a full refund of the cruise fare, any additional onboard services that were pre-purchased, and a 50% future cruise credit (FCC) that can be used on a future Princess voyage*.

The cruise brand is also offering financial reimbursement for select travel costs for guests who have already arrived ahead of their sailing and for guests who have not yet started their travel, specific changes in fees related to flights. Princess is also protecting travel agent commissions.

The 175,500-ton, 4,300-guest Sun Princess will offer an array of new entertainment and activities, as well as staterooms and suites across a broad spectrum of categories.

*FCC must be booked by 30 November 2024 and sailed by 31 December 31, 2025.