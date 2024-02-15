Macao hosts PATA Annual Summit

BANGKOK, 16 February 2024: The PATA Annual Summit 2024 will be hosted by the Macao Government Tourism Office and co-hosted by SJM Resorts at the Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macao from 15 to 17 May.

The event should draw around 1,000 travel and tourism professionals who drive tourism to, from and within the Asia Pacific region.

The four-day programme comprises plenary and breakout sessions, the PATA Executive Board and the PATA Board meetings winding up with the Annual General Meeting.

The annual summit provides a platform for PATA’s public and private sector members and partners to network and discuss issues that impact global tourism and also the business agenda of boosting tourism in the Asia Pacific. It also looks to the future, giving PATA Chapters and PATA Youth worldwide a voice at the summit to encourage discussions and take on global challenges by seeking solutions that will encourage sustainable growth, value, and quality tourism.

Macao, a strong supporter and longtime PATA member, will showcase its cosmopolitan style balanced with a rich cultural heritage. Its historic district, known as “The Historic Centre of Macao,” is home to over 20 monuments and urban squares and was designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2005. This district is a testament to the unique integration of Eastern and Western cultures over centuries, offering visitors the chance to explore magnificent heritages and their fascinating stories.

The summit’s offsite workshops

Macao’s intangible cultural heritage encompasses diverse practices, expressions, knowledge, and skills passed down through generations. PAS 2024’s Offsite Educational Experience will reflect the city’s rich traditions with workshops on Macanese craftsmanship and traditional dessert baking.

Featured speakers at the summit

For more information, visit:

https://www.pata.org/pata-annual-summit-2024