Bahrain launches India promotions

SINGAPORE, 16 February 2024: Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) marked its first post-pandemic participation in India last week at the Outbound Travel Mart (OTM) 2024.

Hosted at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai from 8 to 10 February 2024, Bahrain’s delegations actively engaged with the Indian market, focusing on developing the MICE, wedding and leisure segments.

Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) head of tourism marketing Sally Sedky said: “Participating in OTM 2024 enabled us to showcase Bahrain’s vibrant tourism offerings to the Indian market. Our interactions with industry professionals and media during the event have been essential in strengthening ties and elevating Bahrain’s position as a top choice for Indian travellers.”

BTEA represents 11 partners comprising Gulf Air; Exhibition World Bahrain; Gulf Hotel Bahrain; K Hotel Bahrain; Lagoona Beach Luxury Resorts and Spa; Westin, Le Méridien City Centre Bahrain; and prominent Destination Management Companies (DMCs) such as Caravan Travel and Tours, Vacanza Bahrain, Farhat Tours, Bahrain International Travel, and Best of Bahrain.