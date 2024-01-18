Qantas to fly Darwin-Singapore route

SINGAPORE, 19 January 2024: Qantas has announced it will reintroduce direct flights between Darwin in Australia’s Northern Territory and Singapore this December. It last operated direct flights between Singapore and Darwin in 2006.

Commencing 9 December 2024, the new Qantas flights will add more than 60,000 seats annually and provide visitors to Australia with a convenient gateway to access the Changi Airport hub to connect to other destinations in Asia. The flights will also provide Singaporeans with a direct Qantas option to Darwin, with connections to the airline’s extensive network around Australia.

Initially, the airline will offer five weekly flights using a dual-class Embraer E190 aircraft, increasing to daily flights in March 2025.

Qantas International CEO Cam Wallace said the Darwin service was a welcome addition to the airline’s international network out of Singapore.

“We’re thrilled to be offering our customers another new route and strengthening the important trade, business and tourism links between Singapore and Australia,” said Wallace.

“The direct service is great news for Singaporeans wanting to visit Darwin and for those travelling to Alice Springs, Adelaide and other cities, saving hours of travel time by no longer having to fly via the other Australian capitals.

“This new service makes it much easier for Qantas customers from Singapore and across Asia to incorporate Darwin into their Australian itinerary and experience everything the Northern Territory offers.”

The new route is in addition to the other Australian destinations that Qantas currently operates from Singapore, such as Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney.

Fares starting at SGD792 opened for bookings on 17 January via qantas.com/sg or through travel agents.