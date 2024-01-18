Qatar Airways kicks off soccer packages

DOHA, Qatar, 19 January 2024: Qatar Airways Holidays is making Inter Milan (FC Internazionale Milano) matches more accessible to fans worldwide by creating new fan travel packages.

The comprehensive packages include return flights, accommodation and match tickets and are available for purchase on qatarairways.com/inter.

Qatar Airways was named the Official Global Airline Partner of Inter Milan in November 2023.

Qatar Airways Holidays senior vice president Steven Reynolds said: “We believe that travel and sport are two global unifiers. Thanks to our world-class airline, convenient holiday packages, and growing football portfolio, we bring fans closer to their passions and the teams they support.”

The club’s 400 million fans worldwide can plan a visit to the San Siro Stadium in Milan through Qatar Airways Holidays’ packages.

Packages Offer:

· Return Flights with Qatar Airways;

· Hotel accommodation. Fans can choose from a wide range of hotels throughout Milan to meet their specific needs;

· Match Tickets. Guaranteed “Category 1’ match tickets for home games at the San Siro Stadium, ensuring fans have premium seats to witness Inter’s matches;

· Avios: Fans are encouraged to sign up for Qatar Airways’ loyalty programme, Privilege Club, before securing their travel packages to earn Avios and Qpoints and accumulate rewards for future travel experiences. Members can also book these packages using Cash + Avios.

Qatar Airways operates three daily flights from Doha to both Milan Malpensa and Rome Fiumicino.