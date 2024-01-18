Early bird fares on TG

BANGKOK, 19 January 2024: Thai Airways International is appealing to early birds to snatch up bargain fares for travel between May and November 2024.

It offers a 25% discount on its ‘Super Early Bird’ if you book by 31 January for the travel period 1 May to 30 November 2024.

Targeting Thailand residents, the airline lists popular destinations for the discounted fares, leading off with Japan with the Bangkok-Tokyo roundtrip economy class fare pegged at THB22,050 and the roundtrip to Osaka at THB21,325. The flight to Hong Kong will cost THB9,315 for a round trip, and Singapore will cost THB9,925.

For flights further afield, a roundtrip fare to Sydney, Australia, will cost THB38,148 and London THB37,790. The early bird special fare to Seoul, Korea, a top destination for Thai travellers, starts at THB20,500 roundtrip.

All the fare deals are for direct flights to the destinations and in economy class.

How does the airline calculate the discount — 25% off what? (We assume it’s off the full website fares?) But it is not spelt out when browsing through THAI’s listing of bargain destinations promoted through its social media posts. However, a check of Skyscanner’s fares for travel from 1 to 15 May for direct flights from Bangkok to popular destinations worldwide delivers fares that are close to or even cheaper than what THAI quotes in its early bird promotion.

Skyscanner signals a roundtrip fare to Singapore at around THB9.411 and to cities in Japan at THB14,247. A roundtrip flight to Seoul, Korea, starts at THB11,189. The cheapest roundtrip fare on a direct flight to London is THB36,180.

The airline posts full details of the early bird promotion on its Thai language page: http://tinyurl.com/bdza47fx.

For the early bird promotion details in English, visit https://www.thaiairways.com/flights/en-th/.