Ethiopian confirms A350 order

SINGAPORE, 22 November 2023: Ethiopian’s flagship carrier, Ethiopian Airlines Group, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for 11 additional Airbus A350-900s to be added to its existing fleet.

The latest agreement takes Ethiopian Airlines’ order book and commitment for the A350 to 33, including four A350-1000s.

Ethiopian Airlines currently operates a fleet of 20 A350-900s, and with this commitment, it will confirm its position as Africa’s biggest A350 customer.

The signing of the MoU took place at Dubai Airshow in the presence of Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew and Airbus chief commercial officer and head of international Christian Scherer.

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew said: “We are excited to place this commitment for 11 Airbus A350-900s. As a customer-focused airline, we are particularly excited about this fleet as it offers passengers extra comfort with features like the quietest cabin in its class and ambient lighting. We are keen to expand our fleet size, acquiring the latest aircraft technology to offer our esteemed passengers a convenient and memorable onboard experience.”

The A350 is a long-range leader in the 300-410 seater category, flying efficiently on any sector, from short-haul to ultra-long-haul routes up to 9,700nm. The A350 has won over 1,000 orders from leading carriers from around the globe.