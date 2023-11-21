AirAsia Malaysia doubles Perth flights

KUALA LUMPUR, 22 November 2023: AirAsia Malaysia (AK) announces a new milestone in its expansion strategy by introducing its first Australian route to Perth.

Starting 11 March 2024, AirAsia will offer more options with great value fares to and from the capital of Western Australia, doubling flights from the current seven weekly to 14. With this expansion to Perth, AirAsia reaffirms its commitment to democratise air travel to more destinations, further solidifying its position as Asia’s leading low-cost airline.

AirAsia Malaysia CEO Riad Asmat said: “We are thrilled to announce our very first route to Australia to be operated by AirAsia Malaysia (AK), complementing the daily medium-haul operations currently flown between Perth and Kuala Lumpur by our affiliate airline AirAsia X (AAX). With new specification aircraft models capable of flying beyond the usual four-hour radius, this enhanced range facilitates extended connections between destinations, opening up new possibilities. With the addition of new model A321neo aircraft joining the AirAsia Malaysia fleet, including longer-range capability, we can now make these services to Australia a reality.

“Perth has consistently been one of AirAsia’s most popular destinations, attracting travellers for leisure, tourism, education, and visiting family and friends due to its close proximity to Southeast Asia.

From 1 January to 30 October 2023, approximately 30,000 guests flew from Malaysia to Perth, with the top five nationalities being Australians, Malaysians, Indians, Chinese, and New Zealanders. Based on increasing demand, we believe now is the right time to expand our network into this new market in West Australia. We also anticipate introducing more routes in the region in the near future.”

AirAsia offers promotional fares from Kuala Lumpur to Perth from MYR559* all-in-one way. The fare is available for bookings until 26 November 2023 for travel until 26 October 2024.

AirAsia Malaysia (AK) Flight schedule from Kuala Lumpur (KUL) to Perth (PER):

*All-in one-way fare includes airport taxes, MAVCOM fee, fuel surcharges and other applicable fees. Other terms and conditions apply.