Air Astana wins APEX awards

SINGAPORE, 22 November 2023: Air Astana was honoured to receive a recurrent award from the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) at a ceremony held during the FTE APEX Asia Expo 2023 in Singapore earlier this month.

The airline was awarded in two Central/Southern Asia categories: Best Cabin Service and Best Entertainment.

APEX awards recognise airlines for their excellence in providing the best passenger experiences overall and in the following five categories: Cabin Service, Entertainment, Food and Beverage, Seat Comfort, and Wi-Fi. The honours are based on anonymous, third-party passenger feedback and input through APEX’s partnership with TripIt® from Concur®, the world’s highest-rated travel-organising app. More than one million verified flights were rated by passengers using a five-star scale, with data gathered from over 600 global airlines.

“We are delighted to be once again honoured by APEX in receiving awards that reflect the airline’s dedication to consistently delivering an outstanding passenger experience,” said Air Astana inflight vice-president Yelena Obukhova.

Air Astana previously received APEX Awards for Best Entertainment System and Inflight Food & Beverage in Central Asia, Diamond status at the Apex Health Safety audit, APEX Regional Passenger Choice Award, and APEX Five Star Major Airline award.

About Air Astana Group

Air Astana commenced operations in May 2002 as a joint venture between Kazakhstan’s national wealth fund, Samruk Kazyna, and BAE Systems, with respective shares of 51% and 49%.