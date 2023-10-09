Jetstar Asia to fly to Wuxi

SINGAPORE, 10 October 2023: Jetstar Asia will launch a new direct flight between Singapore’s Changi Airport and China’s Wuxi’s Sunan Shuofang International Airport on 28 December 2023.

It will be the only airline to operate this direct service. The Singapore low-cost airline expects to fly more than 70,000 customers each year between the two destinations, initially operating two weekly return services on the Airbus A320, increasing to four weekly services from 15 January 2024.

Wuxi is located in the southern Jiangsu province, just over 100 km from Shanghai and sits on the banks of Taihu, one of China’s largest freshwater lakes. A historically and culturally prominent city, Wuxi is also an economic centre and export hub.

Jetstar Asia CEO Barathan Pasupathi said: “Since China reopened their borders and entry requirements for foreign visitors returned to what they were pre-Covid, we’re seeing strong interest for services to key Chinese ports as well as increasing demand for services from China to Singapore”.

“China is an important market, and following the successful launch of our services to Haikou earlier this year, we’re excited to add another Chinese city to our growing list of destinations and believe Wuxi has the right dynamics to be a successful route.”

Jetstar Asia will launch special one-way fares from Singapore to Wuxi for travel between January and May 2024 with a lead-in fare of SGD178, available on jetstar.com from 1000 (SGT) on 10 October until 2359 (SGT) on 16 October 2023.

Club Jetstar members will have access to even cheaper fares, starting from just SGD168, with travellers able to sign up to become a Club Jetstar member at jetstar.com when booking.

# Sale fares are available on jetstar.com from 1000 (SGT) on Tuesday 10 October 2023 until 2359(SGT) on Monday, 16 October, unless sold out prior, for travel between 1 – 25 January 2024, 20 February – 26 March 2024, 9 April – 4 May 2024 and 7 – 21 May 2024. T&Cs apply.