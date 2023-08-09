Tourism Selangor in the MATTA Fair spotlight

KUALA LUMPUR, 10 August 2023: The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) confirmed that Tourism Selangor will be Malaysia’s Featured Destination at this year’s MATTA Fair 1 to 3 September 2023.

The country’s top travel fair will be hosted at the Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre Malaysia (MITEC).

From left to right: Datuk Hamzah Rahmat, MATTA Fair Organising Committee, Nigel Wong, President of MATTA, Azrul Shah bin Mohamad, CEO of Tourism Selangor, Puan Khuzaimah binti Jamaluddin, Manager of Promotion Department.

This year MATTA Fair will witness a remarkable display of Malaysia’s tourism potential, with Tourism Selangor at the forefront. Covering an impressive area of 34 booths, and over 306 square metres of space, the Tourism Selangor pavilion will consist of thoughtfully designed and curated booths. These booths will showcase the diverse attractions, historic sites, and vibrant local culture that make Selangor and Malaysia a must-visit destination for travellers from all around the globe.

“Our vision is to catalyse the growth of domestic tourism in Malaysia by creating an environment where different facets of the industry can synergise effectively. By segmenting the domestic hall, we are providing a platform for our members to forge meaningful connections, share insights, and enhance our buyers’ overall experience to be more productive and fruitful,” said MATTA president Nigel Wong.

Tourism Selangor’s participation enables the fair’s management to introduce a revolutionary approach to domestic tourism. By strategically segmenting the domestic hall into distinct categories, including states, hoteliers, and free zones, Tourism Selangor sets the stage for a dynamic networking platform that enables enhanced stakeholder collaboration. This innovative framework facilitates streamlined engagement and paves the way for new and exciting business ventures within the domestic tourism landscape.

“As part of our commitment to drive the domestic tourism sector forward, MATTA has set an ambitious domestic target sales turnover of MYR70 Million. This target underscores the organisation’s dedication to supporting economic growth, fostering job creation, and showcasing the immense potential that Malaysia’s domestic tourism market holds,” Wong explained.

Admission is free at the fair, which will be open to the public from 1000 to 2100 from Friday to Sunday, 1 to 3 September. A shuttle bus service to MITEC will be provided from KL Sentral and Sunway Putra Mall to MITEC for fair-goers.

Visit MATTA Fair’s website, and social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, or subscribe to the MATTA Telegram channels @MATTAHQ to obtain information updates.Visit https://www.mattafair.org.my/index.php/en/.