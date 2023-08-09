China tourism picks up pace

SINGAPORE, 10 August 2023: Chinese tourism recovery is still in progress, but it is advancing swiftly compared to neighbouring Japan, according to the latest air ticketing data by ForwardKeys.

Reporting on the latest travel data and insights ForwardKeys shows that four weeks after the initial lifting of travel restrictions in 2022, both countries showed similar levels of outbound travel recovery, measured at approximately 15% of pre-pandemic levels.

However, in the subsequent months, a disparity emerged. After restrictions continue to ease, China’s outbound travel nearly reached 49% of its 2019 figures after the 21 to 28-week milestone.

In contrast, Japan recovered to around 27% of the previous year’s numbers during the equivalent period in 2022.

During Q3 2023, among the top 10 most resilient destinations for China outbound travel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) stands out by claiming the top spot with an impressive 6% growth compared to the levels seen in 2019.

“The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is an approved group tour destination. It maintains a robust relationship with China by actively participating in the ‘One Belt One Road’ initiative. In the context of post-pandemic recovery, Chinese airlines have played a pivotal role by significantly restoring flight capacity to the UAE, with seat availability almost matching the levels observed before the pandemic,” says ForwardKeys’ China Market Analyst Nan Dai.

Additionally, the UAE extends the convenience of visa-on-arrival options for Chinese travellers, a feature of considerable value, particularly given the extended visa application process during the ongoing pandemic. These factors collectively reinforce the UAE’s appeal as a resilient and accommodating destination for Chinese tourists, offering a seamless and accessible travel experience.

“Chinese travellers prefer Southeast Asia as a favoured destination region, primarily due to its increased accessibility through numerous flights and relatively relaxed visa restrictions”, adds Dai.

The UK and Australia are emerging as prominent long-haul markets, showcasing notable recovery trends. This resurgence can be attributed to a substantial rise in bookings from international students who typically plan their trips to return to school in August and September.

