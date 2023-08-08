Thai AirAsia X resumes Sapporo flights

BANGKOK, 9 August 2023: Thai AirAsia X (XJ) will resume its Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Sapporo route starting from 29 October 2023 to capture the winter season tourist traffic to Japan’s gateway city for winter sports and snow attractions.

Flying a direct daily service Thai AirAsia X presents promotional fares starting at THB6,990 available for booking through 30 September 2023 for travel from 29 October 2023 to 30 March 2024 via the AirAsia Superapp.

Photo credit: Thai AirAsia X

Thai AirAsia X chief executive officer Tassapon Bijleveld said: “Sapporo and the island of Hokkaido are high potential destinations beloved by Thai travellers. The island can be visited all year round with different attractions during the summer and winter periods and is home to wonderful seafood, including the famed Taraba crab.”

Various experiences are available on Hokkaido, especially during the transition from autumn to winter, when it is most beautiful. Visitors can enjoy Sapporo’s winter festival, ski resorts, Moiwa Mountain, and Sapporo Beer Museum. Or they can venture to nearby cities such as Otaru, Asahikawa and Niseko, each offering end-of-year activities.

“Resuming flights to Sapporo brings more choice to Thai and international travellers and Japanese travellers looking for economical ways to visit Thailand. This route has always received significant interest, and we are bringing it back at a wonderful AirAsia price,” Tassapon concluded.

Thai AirAsia X flies Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi Airport) directly to Tokyo (Narita) 14 times a week and Osaka 10 times a week.