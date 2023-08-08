World powerboats race heads for Vietnam

HANOI, 9 August 2023: Vietnam will host the 2024 Grand Prix of Powerboat Racing following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding in Rome last week, Vietnam Government Portal online news reported.

Vietnam’s President Vo Van Thuong witnesses the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) along with the Binh Dinh Provincial People’s Committee leaders and H2O Racing, the event organiser.

Signing ceremony for the Grand Prix of Binh Dinh. Photo credit: VGP.

The 2024 Grand Prix of Binh Dinh, a world powerboat racing, is scheduled to take place in Binh Dinh province on the south-central coast of Vietnam in late March next year, according to VGP online news.

Quy Nhon, north of Ho Chi Minh City, will host the inaugural round of the ABP Aquabike Grand Prix of Binh Dinh-Vietnam from 22 to 24 2024 March and the F1H2O Grand Prix of Binh-Dinh-Vietnam 29 to 31 March.

Quy Nhon is a coastal city and capital of Binh Dinh province of central Vietnam. Both Grand Prix events will be staged at the Thi Nai Lagoon in Binh Dinh.

The 2024 Binh Dinh Grand Prix in Binh Dinh will become a feature in the world powerboat racing calendar from 2024 onward.

It will bring together more than 70 athletes from 30 teams from 30 different countries worldwide, including several racers who have broke world records for the sport reaching speeds of up to 261km per hour.

Since 1984, nearly 300 major races were held in 33 countries on five continents, including Italy, Germany, Egypt, South Korea, Japan and Sri Lanka.

(Source: VGP Online)