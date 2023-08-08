SQ rings in the changes for 2024 season

SINGAPORE, 9 August 2023: Singapore Airlines (SIA) will ramp up services to destinations across its network during the Northern Summer 2024 operating season (31 March 2024 to 26 October 2024), the airline confirmed in a 7 August media release.

It includes restoring Airbus A380 services between Singapore and Frankfurt, deploying widebody Airbus A350-900 medium-haul aircraft on services to Cairns and Male, reinstating direct services between Singapore and Barcelona, and increasing flight frequencies to pre-pandemic levels across multiple points and exceeding them in some.

Destinations that will reach or exceed pre-pandemic levels of flight frequencies include Ahmedabad (India), Beijing and Shanghai (China), Copenhagen (Denmark), Danang (Vietnam), Darwin, Melbourne, and Perth (Australia), Dubai (the United Arab Emirates), Tokyo-Haneda (Japan), and Seattle and Houston (the United States of America).

Singapore Airlines senior vice president of marketing planning, JoAnn Tan said: “With the release of SIA’s Northern Summer schedules (end of March to end of October 2024), our customers can plan and start to make their travel plans for 2024.”

Asia Pacific network changes

AUSTRALIA

From 31 March 2024, SQ203 and SQ204 between Singapore and Cairns will operate a four-times-weekly service instead of the current five-times weekly service. SIA will upgauge the aircraft on this service from the Boeing 737-8 narrowbody to the larger A350-900 medium-haul aircraft, deploying a widebody aircraft on this route for the first time in more than 20 years.

SIA’s flights between Singapore and Darwin (SQ251 and SQ252) will step up to a daily service instead of five times weekly from 31 March 2024. This will restore frequencies to Darwin to pre-pandemic levels.

From 26 May 2024, SIA will add a fifth daily service between Singapore and Melbourne (SQ247 and SQ248) with the A350-900 long-haul aircraft. This will increase flight frequencies to Melbourne from four times daily to the pre-pandemic level of five times daily.

From 24 November 2023, SIA will operate an additional four-times-weekly service between Singapore and Perth (SQ213 and SQ226). This will step up to a daily flight service from 31 March 2024, with SIA deploying the A350-900 medium-haul aircraft on the route. As a result, services between Singapore and Perth will go up to the pre-pandemic level of four times daily.

CHINA

From 1 May 2024, SIA will add a third daily service between Singapore and Beijing (SQ800 and SQ805) with the Airbus A350-900 medium-haul aircraft. This will increase flight frequencies to China’s capital from two times daily to the pre-pandemic level of three times daily.

SIA will add a fifth daily service (SQ896 and SQ897) between Singapore and Hong Kong SAR from 29 October 2023. A sixth daily service (SQ882 and SQ883) will be added between the two cities from 1 August 2024, bringing frequencies back to pre-pandemic levels. SIA will operate the A350-900 long-haul aircraft on these two services.

From 1 October 2023, SIA will add a fourth daily service between Singapore and Shanghai (SQ828 and SQ831). A fifth daily service (SQ832 and SQ835) will be added from 31 March 2024, bringing Shanghai back to pre-pandemic frequencies.

JAPAN

From 1 October 2023, SIA will add a third daily service between Singapore and Tokyo-Haneda (SQ632 and SQ633). From 1 September 2024, SIA will add a fourth daily service between the two cities (SQ630 and SQ639). The A350-900 medium-haul aircraft will be used in both services. This will bring services to Tokyo-Haneda from two to four times daily, restoring pre-pandemic frequencies.

INDIA

From 2 September 2024, SIA’s services between Singapore and Ahmedabad (SQ504 and SQ505) with the A350-900 medium-haul aircraft will go up to the pre-pandemic daily frequency from five times weekly.

THE MALDIVES

SIA will upgauge the seven-times weekly service between Singapore and Male (SQ432 and SQ431) to the A350-900 medium-haul aircraft from the Boeing 737-8 narrowbody from 31 March 2024, helping to meet the strong demand for air travel to this holiday destination.

(Source: SIA)