SQ expands flight network

SINGAPORE, 7 August 2023: Singapore Airlines will resume services to Busan this month and add flights to popular destinations across the Asia-Pacific during its winter timetable starting 29 October 2023.

Reporting on its network changes last week, SQ said it would resume four-times-weekly services to Busan from 28 August 2023, ahead of a slew of additional flights scheduled for its northern winter operating season (29 October 2023 to 30 March 2024).

It will increase frequencies to Hong Kong SAR, Japan (Fukuoka, Haneda, Nagoya, and Osaka), and Thailand (Bangkok and Phuket) in response to the strong bookings and demand during the year-end peak travel season.

SIA will operate supplementary services to Adelaide, Brisbane, Christchurch, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney from 22 November 2023. From 31 January 2024, additional frequencies will be mounted to Frankfurt until the end of the Northern Winter operating season on 30 March 2024.

Scoot to boost flights

SIA Group’s low-cost airline Scoot resumed flights to Jinan and Shenzhen in China in July 2023 and has confirmed it will resume services to Nanchang later this month. From 29 October 2023, Scoot will inject additional frequencies to Chiang Mai, Davao, and Jeddah. The low-cost carrier will also restructure its direct flights to Athens and Berlin and operate three times weekly SingaporeAthens-Berlin services during the northern winter season.

Changes in Indian services

SIA and Scoot will restructure Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad services from 29 October 2023. SIA will offer Bengaluru daily morning and evening services as part of this move. The SIA Group will also increase its services between Singapore and Chennai from 17 times weekly to 21 times weekly, with Scoot commencing daily operations to the city after SIA transfers some of its Chennai services to the low-cost carrier from 5 November 2023. In addition, SIA will progressively increase its weekly service between Singapore and Hyderabad from seven to 12 times weekly, taking over Scoot’s daily services between the two cities.

Commenting on the adjustments, the airline said in its financial report for QT1 2023/24 that the changes “are part of the continuous review of the SIA Group’s network, and reflect its ability and flexibility to adjust operations between SIA and Scoot to meet evolving customer demand.”

The airline group is optimistic that its “capacity remains on track to reach an average of around 90% of pre-Covid* levels by March 2024.”

Services added during QT1

During the first quarter, Scoot expanded its footprint in China by resuming services to seven destinations (Changsha, Haikou, Nanning, Ningbo, Shenyang, Wuhan, and Xi’an). With these additions, SIA and Scoot collectively serve 17 destinations in China, with Scoot serving 14 points and SIA serving four.

As of 30 June 2023, the Group’s passenger network covered 116 destinations in 36 countries and territories. SIA served 74 destinations, while Scoot served 65 destinations.

*pre-Covid: January 2020

(Source: SIA)