Sheraton grows brand in China and Japan

HONG KONG, 7 August 2023: Sheraton Hotels & Resorts continues to expand in the Asia Pacific with five new properties; four in China (Rizhao, Ninghai, Beihai and Chengdu and one in Kagoshima in Japan.

There are now 13 new builds and refurbishments in the region.

“We’re excited to welcome these five new hotels and resorts in the Asia Pacific embracing Sheraton’s new design approach, following the first eight hotels in the region spearheading the new era of the brand,” said Marriott International vice president of brand marketing & management Asia Pacific Jennie Toh.

Sheraton’s new design philosophy focuses on creating experiences with spaces to gather, relax, and work, welcoming guests to enjoy all the familiar comforts of the brand but with fresh, contemporary updates.

Sheraton Beihai Resort

Sheraton Beihai Resort is located on the coastline with sea and mountain views in the south of Guangxi, China. Once a departure port on the Maritime Silk Road, Beihai boasts a natural seaside setting, the culture of the Tanka fishing villages, and rich maritime trading history.

Sheraton Ninghai

Boasting a central location in one of the emerging destinations in the Yangtze Delta, China, Sheraton Ninghai connects travellers to the rich culture and bountiful nature of Ninghai.

Sheraton Rizhao Hotel

Situated along the coastline of Rizhao, a famous coastal city located southeast of the Shandong Peninsula, China, Sheraton Rizhao boasts a 36-metre tall lobby where guests can work, eat, and drink at the Community Table.

Sheraton Chengdu Pidu

Pidu, China, is an increasingly popular destination among travellers looking to experience enriched history, humanities, the farming civilisation of Ancient Shu, and Sichuan cuisines.

Sheraton Kagoshima, Japan

Located on Kyushu Island, Japan’s “the Naples of the East”, Sheraton Kagoshima offers a spectacular bird’s-eye view of the city, Kagoshima Bay, and Mount Sakurajima.