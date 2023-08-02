MCEC delivers walk-around virtual tours

MELBOURNE, 3 August 2023: Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre announced this week the launch of its new website, the first step towards developing an omnichannel customer experience.

Built-in partnership with design and innovation agency AKQA’s Melbourne team, the new MCEC website provides a seamless and engaging experience, offering improved accessibility and a first-hand look into the venue’s spaces.

One of the standout features is the introduction of 360-degree virtual tours filmed by SmartView Media, a leading Matterport 3D Virtual Tour provider in Australia.

Supported by Tourism Australia’s Business Events Advance Programme, the virtual tours showcase MCEC’s state-of-the-art facilities and spaces to customers from around Australia and the world. With 20% of current website users from overseas, the tours will enable customers and visitors to explore MCEC’s spaces virtually.

Using simple navigation, customers can now understand the venue’s layout and capabilities, enhancing their event planning experience. More spaces will be added to the virtual tours in the coming months, eventually showcasing all 35 room types available to book at MCEC.

MCEC’s Head of Marketing, Liz Kozmevski said: “The website is the first touchpoint for our customers and visitors, and we wanted it to reflect the exceptional experiences they receive inside our venue.”

In addition to the virtual tours, the new website offers a wealth of information and resources to help customers plan their events. It showcases the best of Melbourne, inspiring visitors and organisers who have their eye on the city for their next event.

Visit the new MCEC website and embark on a virtual tour of the venue’s remarkable spaces at www.mcec.com.au